Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) will host a virtual event Thursday evening on “reimagining the role of police.”
The event will be livestreamed on Taylor’s Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Taylor was one of the co-sponsors of an ordinance to remove police from Chicago Public Schools that was buried in committee earlier this summer.
