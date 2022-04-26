Ald. Sophia King (4th) has breakthrough COVID-19, testing positive after a few days of mild, cold-like symptoms.
She said last week that she was taking a few days off work.
"Fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted," she said on Twitter. "Make sure that you are too! And please continue to wear your mask."
She is not the first alderperson to test positive for COVID-19. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) had a breakthrough infection last year, and West Side Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th) tested positive in 2020. Other Illinois figures who have had the disease include Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Chris Welch (D-7th) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive the same day as King.
King's diagnosis comes as an average of 585 Chicagoans a day are testing positive; the number of Chicagoans known to have COVID-19 has been slowly increasing since early March. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics, the city's COVID-19 risk level is low.
No vaccine is perfect, and breakthrough infections happen, even with the added protection of a booster dose. (The CDC encourages everyone to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccination series, which includes a booster dose or two for everyone aged 12 and older.) Infections and subsequent risk for severe outcome are lowered for people who have been vaccinated, however, and are lowered still for people who have been boosted.
The awareness that people who have been vaccinated but can still spread the coronavirus led to the CDC encouraging more widespread mask-wearing again last summer. As rates have come down and because of court orders, mask mandates have increasingly been dropped.
