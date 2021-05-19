Ald. Sophia King (4th) is asking more residents to get involved with her Hyde Park Advisory Council, one of the groups that exists for each of the community areas within the boundaries of her City Council ward.
At an unrelated May 12 community meeting, King said that a strategic planning effort showed the community wanted her office to focus on communication. The councils began meeting in person shortly before the pandemic began last year; Bennie Currie chairs the one for Hyde Park. Council subcommittees exist on education, arts and parks, economic development, public safety, block clubs and other issues.
"I'll be looking to the Hyde Park Advisory Council for input on things like TIF, on things like infrastructure improvement, on things that are dear to community members, quality of life things," King said. "Please do join so that you can have your input."
Currie said the public safety subcommittee does not yet have a chair but that all members on any subcommittee or the council at large can contribute.
The 4th Ward includes Hyde Park between Lake Park and Woodlawn Avenues, Hyde Park Boulevard and 53rd Street. King also represents all of Kenwood on City Council.
"This is not meant to supplant any other organizations or committees that are in the Hyde Park area, but really to focus us and work with those other groups," King said, noting Currie's service on the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. "We've got a number of organizations that have been around a long time, and we want to work with them a long time and not duplicate what they're doing. But just really provide a forum and really talk about all things Hyde Park in those quarterly meetings you guys will be having."
Those interested in joining can email ward04@cityofchicago.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.