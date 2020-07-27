The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at the University of Chicago is teaming up with 5th ward Alderman Leslie Hairston to distribute masks on July 31.
Baila Brackman from Chabad at the University of Chicago said, “In times like this we all have to support one another, be there for one another in the community, we want to help save lives and help encourage one another to do what’s right.”
The event will begin at 11 a.m. on July 31, at Ray Elementary School, located at 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., near the west-side entrance. The alderman and Chabad Jewish Center will be handing out thousands of masks to the public, both surgical and cloth masks.
To find more information, you can visit their Facebook event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/419743748926122.
