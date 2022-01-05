The King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays as temperatures go below freezing as a warming shelter. Blasts of cold air are hitting Chicago through the end of the workweek and early next week.
There are also 40 mph wind gusts expected which will cause negative-degree wind chills and may cause hazardous driving conditions due to blowing snow. Nights are projected to dip into the single digits.
The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to connect Chicagoans to emergency shelter.
Chicago Public Libraries, including the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., and the Chicago Park District field houses, such as the ones at Jackson, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., Nichols, 1355 E. 55th St., and Washington, 5531 S. King Drive, parks, are also open as warming shelters.
Wellbeing checks can be requested for at 3-1-1; people seeking shelter can also call 3-1-1 to get assistance.
The Chicago Heat Ordinance requires landlords to keep residences at at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and at least 66 degrees from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. through June 1; tenants can call 3-1-1 to complain, and the Department of Buildings will inspect the unit.
