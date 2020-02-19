The Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS) is beginning a board campaign for a younger generation of volunteers, amid worries that an aging membership means the organization could soon find itself overburdened with work.
“We are also getting on in years and are looking for students, young adults and families to join us,” wrote President Michal Safar in an email from HPHS.
At HPHS’s board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 18, members brainstormed methods of recruitment and compared notes on those that have reached out so far.
“‘I’m 32’ — get that part?” joked Jack Spicer, a long-time Hyde Park resident and activist, reading aloud an email from one woman “who might be naive enough to accept our invitation.” Other board members suggested recruiting from the book club (“the liveliest group here,” observed one HPHS member) and making announcements at the Hyde Park Village lunch, which caters to local elders.
The problem of age is an increasingly pressing one at HPHS, where most of the board members are retirees.
“We’re all dedicated, and have given a lot of time and effort,” said Safar. “But the fact of the matter is, we need younger volunteers because, for one, we’re too old to lift boxes. We can’t move them.”
During the meeting, Spicer noted that the group does not need to attract too many people. “If we get five new board members,” he said, “then we’re in great shape — and we’ll try to shanghai them into doing whatever we need to have done.”
Brigid Maniates, 29, is the board’s youngest member by several decades and joined the organization a few years ago, after attending an Art Moderne architecture exhibition at the Museum of Science and Industry put together by a few HPHS members.
“After that, I hounded Michal for a while to let me in,” said Maniates, who works as a finance and human relations administrator at the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave. “Where else is like this? There’s very few places in the contemporary world where people gather around in their local communities and actively engage with it.”
Across Chicago and the rest of the country, organizations akin to HPHS are facing the same problem.
“These are labors of love. People are founding these organizations for pretty specific reasons related to contemporary goals in their communities. Once those goals are achieved or not, they have to consider where they go from there,” said Hope Shannon, a doctoral candidate at Loyola University Chicago.
Shannon’s dissertation is on the formation of local history organizations in Chicago from the early 1960s to the late ‘80s. Most historical societies across the country were formed in that relatively narrow band of time, as a changing post-war city came to threaten individual neighborhoods’ identities, either through changing residential patterns or the threat of large-scale demolition. In Chicago, the Pullman Foundation was established in 1973; Edgewater residents began their own organization in 1988.
The Hyde Park Historical Society, officially founded in 1977, is one of Shannon’s case studies. She pointed out that it began as one way for residents to make sense of the neighborhood in the wake of urban renewal, and to agitate for the preservation of remaining historical buildings.
Up on the North Side, one group that’s managed to overcome the issue of old members aging out, at least to some degree, is the Rogers Park-West Ridge Historical Society, which has been around since 1975. When Dona Vitale joined the organization’s board four years ago, she was 69 years old and one of its younger members. (The exceptions were a long-time volunteer and a couple of graduate students from Loyola, including Shannon.)
Since then, Vitale and the rest of the board have made a concerted and largely successful effort to change the age composition, vigorously recruiting new members from the neighborhood.
“Now I’m the second-oldest person on board (of nine), which is a very good outcome,” she said in an interview. “It’s a question of trying to increase our general visibility in the community in order to attract people who are interested in the society that haven’t been involved before. We’re getting to the point where that’s working.”
To get it to work, the North Siders have experimented with their programming, scrapping an old print newsletter, which cost $12,000 an issue, in favor of social media, and running digital exhibits and free programming at local libraries. They’re also donating a messy backroom collection of archival material to the Sulzer Regional Library, where librarians will catalogue and create finding guides for it.
“If you don’t have a collection and you’re not a museum, what are you?” said Vitale. “We redefined ourselves as a community organization that educates people about the story of the neighborhood.”
Both Vitale and Shannon extol the virtue of experimenting to attract new volunteers and members: Shannon pointed out that local historical societies should keep in mind “different traditions of how people interpret past — there’s not just this one way.”
Through it all, there’s a strong sense of how important the work of HPHS and similar groups still is. Gesturing at the photographs hanging on the walls of the cable car station — part of the society’s ongoing exhibition documenting the work of Nancy Hays, a former Herald photographer and fierce environmental activist, Maniates argued for the value of organizations like hers.
“Every community is rich in what’s happened in the past and what’s happened today. If you don’t have a historical society to document them, in 20 years how will you know what has happened?” she said. “If you don’t know what Nancy did 20, 30, 40 years ago, then you’re just repeating the same conversations.”
