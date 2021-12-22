After beginning as a testing site for diseases spread through sex and transitioning into a testing site for COVID-19 infections, Howard Brown Health's clinical space on the first floor of the Deco Arts Building, 1525 E. 55th St., is back to being a rapid STD testing clinic, now staffed to treat the infections as well.
The upstairs clinic, which opened in December 2016, still functions as the primary care site.
The downstairs clinic is relatively open; it had been designed to function as a community space. Patients were coming from as far as Indiana and as near as St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood.
From March 2019, it was piloting no-barrier sexually transmitted infection and HIV testing: people who were not showing symptoms could enter their details on an iPad and get tested in 15 or 20 minutes. (Those who were symptomatic would go to the upstairs clinic to get treatment.)
"We wanted to make sure that the youth could come in without feeling any stigma, just come on in and talk to someone like me or one of our health educators. We're all from the community: we sound like them and dress like them, and we very much make it as comfortable as possible," said clinical manager Erik Garcia.
Then the pandemic hit, and the space shifted for a year to rapid COVID-19 testing. (With the omicron COVID-19 wave ascendant, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maya Green said any of Howard Brown's clinical sites can pivot in response to the pandemic's demands.) Walk-in STD testing continued at the Howard Brown Englewood clinic, 641 W. 63rd St., but Garcia said people kept turning up at the Hyde Park clinic for them, too. In November, the service began again in Hyde Park.
In its first four weeks of operation, the clinic had treated 415 walk-ins, "a huge number," Garcia said. Not all of the patients are LGBTQ, Howard Brown's target community. Some are straight Black teenagers, Garcia said, recalling the time that he went down a bonafide catechism of three 13-year-olds' questions about sex after he invited them in when they were leering through the clinic's windows.
"We're giving them information about what could possibly happen," he said. "What's out there, just to be safe, risk reduction. I've been in public health for about 20 years. I'm used to talking to youth, I'm used to talking to anyone about these topics. So I just tailored my language to accommodate anyone I'm speaking with."
The teens came back three days later with a lot more kids, all of whom had more questions, and Garcia led a sexual-reproductive health information session for them.
"Those kids are still the ones who are coming back for services now," he said. "Now they're having sex. Now they know they can come here for condoms, for information. They know they can come here for testing, because we have established ourselves by talking to them, making them feel comfortable, and our health educators have worked with them."
One provider sees patients whether they're symptomatic or asymptomatic; Garcia said the goal is to get patients as much information about sexual and other health issues as possible. Educators can talk about diabetes and blood pressure, and they are trained to take vital signs.
Garcia emphasized that the downstairs clinic is not an urgent care clinic — the provider only treats sexual-reproductive health issues — but if something does stand out, patients go upstairs to the primary care clinic to get checked out.
"When it comes down to reproductive health, I think there's such a huge taboo that people don't even know where to go. They're afraid to ask questions. So the services may be there, but people don't even know where they are," Garcia said.
Garcia recalled a patient who was referred to Howard Brown from a clinic in West Lawn that did not have STI services — a large distance, he observed, adding that that was not an uncommon occurrence.
"We offer it. We're known for it. People know that we provide good service and wraparound services," he said. "They're not just going to get an STI test. They're going to get a lot of information, assistance and education at the same time."
Howard Brown's clinics on the North Side, where it was founded in 1974, treat many more patients than the two South Side clinics, both of which opened in 2016.
Green noted both that Howard Brown has been on the North Side for decades and that its South Side intake has grown dramatically in the past five years. She added that service offerings need to be accessible to patients.
"Take it in the context of the presence in the specific area of the community, and then you can see the amazing work that we've done," she said.
The pandemic has skewed growth, but she praised the organization for being "in the community, for the community at a time when the community needed us."
"The way that we're preparing ourselves to be ready post-pandemic is we're building up preventive health, because we know that a lot of people haven't gotten a chance to address their preventive health, because of the shutting down of procedures like colonoscopies and mammograms," she said. "Our community has a lot of opportunities to increase their preventive health, and we're prepared to do that."
