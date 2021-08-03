State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) new office in Kenwood, 1304 E. 47th St., Suite 205, near several CTA bus routes, the Metra station, the exit off DuSable Lake Shore Drive and with plenty of free parking. It also has something his old second-story office on 53rd Street lacked: an elevator.
A meeting with the leadership of the Access Living organization made him commit to making his own office more accessible, as did a meeting with a constituent whose child had accessibility issues.
Some meetings with people with disabilities at the old office had to take place access the street at Mellow Yellow, 1508 E. 53rd St., Peters said.
"I became very obsessed on the idea of having an elevator. Would I prefer a storefront? Yes, but it's not the cheapest thing, especially in the central part of the district, in Hyde Park," Peters said. The new office is in the same strip mall as Binny's Beverage Depot, 1240 E. 47th St., and Ross Dress for Less, 1300 E. 47th St.; Peters's district stretches along the lakefront from the Gold Coast to the Indiana border.
Nevertheless, "It's good good windows, it's got good lighting," he said. "I want it to be an office that people know that they can come to, that will signal that it's going to be open and that we're here to talk to anybody."
Because of the continuing pandemic, the office is, however, operating at limited capacity. Peters prefers meetings occur by appointment.
"If people want to stop by, I understand that," he said. "Call the remote line (708-730-4283). We're trying to rotate staff and not have a lot of people, meetings with masks on.
"And I want to urge everybody to get the vaccine. And if anybody has any questions or concerns about the vaccine — any questions, any concerns — they can call my office. I'm willing to talk to them one on one about the vaccine. My staff is willing to talk about the vaccine. We will walk you through it. I don't care — whatever beliefs you have about the vaccine that make you concerned or gives you skepticism, we want to make sure that we're looking out for you and your family and the safety of everybody around us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.