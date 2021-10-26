For decades, Halloween on the 5700 and 5800 blocks of South Harper Avenue involved residents going all out on holiday decorations and closing the street to vehicle traffic the night of Oct. 31 so that South Side trick-or-treaters can pick up thousands of dollars worth of candy.
That changed entirely last year, as homeowners made it clear that the tradition would not continue during the pandemic year.
In 2021, however, the road will not be closed to traffic, and residents are deciding for themselves to what degree they want to greet trick-or-treaters.
"Whatever happens on the block, I think it's fair to assume it'll be a much smaller event than anything in the past," said Judith McCue.
She and her husband, Edward Kibble White, have spent hundreds of dollars on candy in past years. "It used to be 4,000 pieces you would count out, and you would dole them out one by one," he said.
Ian Doughty gave out 2,500 pieces of candy the first few years he lived on Harper and would be out by 8 p.m. Then they missed a year, and they began alternating a year on and off.
He's missing again this year, on account of his unvaccinated 8-year-old daughter, who is probably not going trick-or-treating, either. "This year, my wife and I were talking about it — it's a shame that we can't do it, but it would be an even bigger shame if she or anyone got sick by coming on our street," he said.
Nevertheless, Doughty is already getting geared up 12 months out for Halloween 2022. He didn't do Halloween in 2019, either, and after so many years away, he's said he'll be ready to come back.
Susan Weingartner has lived on the block for 30 years. On Halloween 2001, she was interviewed on CBS 2 news, after the 9/11 attacks, about whether the block was going to keep up the tradition. It was never in question then. "People come from all over the place. They know it's safe here. Nothing ever happens, they stop up the street. It's a 'good feel' kind of thing. Those of us who can't do it feel pretty sad, but it's too dangerous," she said.
"We've decorated and had a ball. We love doing it for everybody else — it's a pain for us in some ways," she conceded. But Weingartner wouldn't miss it.
But this year, like last year, is different. She and her husband have a new grandchild. They fear about spreading the disease. And they worry about getting sick themselves.
Weingartner is certain that Harper Avenue's Halloween will come back in full force next year, though. Some houses on the block have put out decorations. And after all, when the Weingartners moved into the house, they pushed back their move earlier into October 1991 so that they could celebrate the holiday.
McCue, too, believes that Halloween will return to Harper Avenue next year. But she hopes far fewer people than normal come this year.
"If those crowds turn up and there are only half a dozen houses doing Halloween," she said, "they're in trouble."
