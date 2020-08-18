The African Festival of the Arts, held annually in Washington Park, announced Tuesday that it would put on a free virtual program in early September this year.
The festival, scheduled to take place on September 5 and 6, will feature pre-taped performances from artists including Case and Syleena Johnson, perhaps best known for featuring on Kanye West’s 2004 single “All Falls Down.”
There will also be showings of “flashback” performances from the festival’s past editions, when artists like James Brown and Chaka Khan played.
“Recognizing the restrictions that COVID-19 is placing on all of us we wanted to share our rich archive of performances both locally and worldwide, while also showcasing some live performances. We look forward to joining everyone back in Washington Park in 2021,” said Shaffdeen Amuwo, chairman of the Africa International House board, which founded the festival.
For more information on this year's edition of the festival, including how to stream it, visit africanfestivalofthearts.com/.
