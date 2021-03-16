Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 41F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.