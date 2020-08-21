Almost a year after his housing troubles began, Ronald Grant — also known as “The Bard of Hyde Park” — is still searching for a way to stay in the neighborhood he's lived in for the last quarter-century.
Grant, who sometimes goes by “Ron the Piper,” has been a street musician in the city since 1982. Though he doesn’t have any musical training, he plays plenty of instruments — “if I can figure out how to make a sound out of the instrument and get a scale out of it, I can usually get a couple of tunes,” he said. (He recommends a harmonica or penny whistle for beginners.)
A Vietnam War veteran who suffers from PTSD, Grant has lived in Wooded Isle Apartments, 5736 S. Stony Island Ave., ever since he moved to Hyde Park in 1995. As the Herald reported in December, his property manager offered him $1,000 to leave in August of 2019, saying that they needed the space for storage. (Grant says it was retaliation for complaining about bedbugs.)
When Grant rejected the offer — he said it would cost more than that to move his belongings out — the company filed an eviction proceeding against him.
The apartment itself is an “artists’ studio” in the basement of the multi-unit building. “It’s kind of an exemption to regular housing laws,” said Bill Spielberger, his attorney. “It’s like something out of ‘La Bohème.’ ”
The apartment doesn’t have a second door or fire escape, making it dangerous in case of a fire. There’s also no heat, though Grant owns an electric space heater that warms up part of the apartment. Hot water pipes running through the ceiling raise the temperature elsewhere in the studio to about 50 degrees during the winter.
“He lives in a tinderbox with a space heater. That place is a hazard to the whole neighborhood, because it could easily go up in flames,” said Spielberger.
The building has failed three of its four inspections from the city this year, according to records from the Building Department. Violations include loose and fractured stone on the exterior part of the building, as well as “rusted and sagging” lintels.
The property was bought in 2017 by 29th Street Capital, a San Francisco–based real estate investment firm, for $6.5 million, according to Chicago City Wire. The company began by buying up distressed houses in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, according to its website, but has since moved to “value-add multifamily model” — a strategy that relies on making improvements (such as renovations) to a multi-unit apartment building, and eventually allows an owner to raise the rental price or re-sell the property.
Part of the reason Grant has had trouble finding a new place to live is that he wants to remain in Hyde Park. “I’m pretty much a fixture here in Hyde Park — I don’t want to leave,” he said. “I’m known in this community. I’ve met several young adults I haven’t seen for years, and they say, ‘Hey, I remember when my parents brought me around as a kid to listen to your music.’ ”
Over the past few months, Grant has also been struggling with double vision, a result of problems with his eye muscles. “I’ve still been able to play some music and stuff, but the isolation, the whole factor of rules and regulations, that’s what gets to me,” he said. “But now that my eyes are getting better again, I’ll be able to take the walker and go around. But it’s been a hellish four months, putting up with this double vision.”
Grant has already had an eviction judgment entered against him in court. For now, however, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart isn’t enforcing evictions, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week that the state’s eviction moratorium would be extended another 30 days, until late September.
In the meantime, Spielberger has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging that the owners of Wooded Isle are discriminating against a disabled veteran, which he argues should be a protected class. According to Spielberger, the EEOC is currently conducting the investigation, but neither he nor Grant has heard when the results will be released.
Veterans are protected against discrimination under Chicago’s fair housing laws — it is unclear, however, to what extent they are protected against regular evictions. “One of my legal concerns is to have a court determine whether a veteran who is in a facility either as a tenant or has the mortgage, whether that person can only be evicted with good cause,” said Spielberger, who says he may file a federal lawsuit on Grant’s behalf to help settle the question.
Under Illinois law, a court can stay the eviction of a service member for 90 days — there is no mention in the law of veterans.
While he searches for a new apartment, Grant has started a fundraiser to help pay for a new apartment — so far, he’s raised only $50 of his $5,000 goal.
Grant says he wouldn’t mind living in some kind of senior housing, as long as he can play his music for other people, and there’s space for a workshop.
“I feel I have a valuable service to offer to any retirement community I may try to enter,” he wrote in an email. “I can trade music, both ‘straight up’ entertainment and musical healing or therapy. I am not a certified music therapist, but I do have an informal gift for making folks feel good with my music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.