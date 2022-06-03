Hyde Park is bustling with activity this weekend, as University of Chicago students graduate and move out and the 75th annual 57th Street Art Fair returns on Saturday and Sunday.
Ellis and University avenues between 57th and 59th streets are closed until 7 p.m. on Saturday. 56th Street is closed between Ellis and Drexel Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, as is 59th Street between Maryland and Blackstone avenues and Midway Plaisance North between Cottage Grove and Stony Island avenues.
University Avenue will again be closed between 57th and 59th from 7 a.m. until midnight on Sunday. There will be parking restrictions in the neighborhood throughout the weekend.
More than 2,000 undergraduates and thousands more graduate students will get their degrees on Saturday during the university's 536th Convocation. Dr. Wendy Freedman, a professor in the U. of C. Department of Astrology and Astrophysics, will give the address.
The Herald extends its best wishes to the class of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.