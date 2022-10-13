This Sunday, University of Chicago Medicine in partnership with Comer Children's Hospital are holding their annual RBC Race for the Kids, a 5K walk or run to raise funds for researching childhood illnesses.
Several roads around Hyde Park will be closed for the race's duration on Oct. 16, as well as for other events, such as the Kids’ Mile and Kids’ Dash.
Vehicles will not be permitted to park on designated roads as of midnight on Sunday, and driving will be prohibited from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Midway Plaisance between Cottage Grove and Stony Island avenues, Stony Island between the Midway to 56th Street, and 57th Street from Ellis to Stony Island avenues are some of the larger closures.
More information about closures and race participation can be found here. This year, Comer Children's has a goal of fundraising more than $275,000.
