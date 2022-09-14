An argument between two groups in Washington Park around 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 13 escalated to a firefight that left two men dead and seven other people wounded.
Chicago Police Department officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the vicinity of the 500 block of East 51st Street.
The Sun-Times reported that police had cordoned off one of the baseball diamonds in the park’s northern end and identified one of the victims as Lionel Coward, 43, who was shot in the back of the head. Another 20-year-old man died at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot multiple times.
Police reported that the other victims were a 30-year-old man who was shot in the left shin and taken to the hospital in good condition, a 39-year-old man who was shot in the right ankle and transported in good condition, a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the upper left thigh and transported in good condition, a 22-year-old man who was shot in the left elbow and transported in good condition, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the upper right shoulder who self-transported to the hospital in good condition, a 33-year-old woman who sustained a graze wound to the upper right arm and a 46-year-old man who sustained a graze wound to the right calf.
No one is in custody.
Police said the incident was not connected to the UniverSoul Circus, which is performing in Washington Park throughout the month.
