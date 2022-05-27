After not being held in person the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 57th Street Art Fair is coming back on June 4-5, marking the event's 75th anniversary.
"It's a very exciting year for us, and we think the community, because, the art fair has been there on 57th Street for 75 years," said organizer Lee Tomlinson. "Our theme this year is '75th on 57th.'" (T-shirts are available.)
"For anything to hang around in today's world for 75 years is a pretty big accomplishment," Tomlinson said. "And in 75 years, our mission has not changed."
It's a fair to benefit artists, having been founded by artists 75 years ago for a venue to sell their wares. Ceramics, photography, fiber art, glass, jewelry and paintings, among many other works, will be for sale.
Though there are fewer artists selling this year, 132 will still be there. "That's a big art fair," Tomlinson said. But some of the artists are older and were concerned about traveling during the still-present pandemic, among other reasons.
Sellers' tents are going to be spread out more, and there won't be any music this year at the Ray School playground. But the food court will return.
Organizers expect a big turnout, given pent-up demand; the Hyde Park Garden Fair sold most of their plants on its first day last month.
"It looks like the weather's going to be great," Tomlinson said. "I think it's going to be a great fair, with the only real change of there being no blues music."
The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
