The 61st Street Outdoor Farmers Market opened Saturday morning with new “Covid Era Customer Policies” and practices. Masks are required for entry and pedestrian flow is managed to maintain social distancing.
“I think it is going really well for the first day of the market that we had planned to have six weeks ago, said Connie Spreen, Experimental Station executive director, as she watched and considered shoppers maintaining social distance as they moved through the market.
“People are just really happy to be able to come to the market, to support the farmers [and have] access to great food,” she continued.
“And, I feel that despite all the weirdness around having to wear masks, to be directed in certain ways, and to have to wait in lines, that … it’s feeling very good to me.”
The outdoor market, located at 61st Street and Dorchester Avenue, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October, with the 9 to 10 a.m. period reserved for “those at high risk of COVID-19.” In November, the market will return to its indoor location at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.
