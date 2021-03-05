While there will be a virtual component and the event will surely look different than in the past, the 74th-annual 57th Street Art Fair is planning a return to the streets of Hyde Park from June 5-6 after last year's event was cancelled because of the pandemic.
"If we can get a permit, we're going to have a fair — period," said organizer Lee Tomlinson. "That's what we do. That's what we've done for so many years. That's what we know how to do well."
That being said, the virtual fair will stand as a back-up so that people can buy from artists, whether the permit is issued or not. But with vaccine delivery accelerating, organizers are increasingly optimistic. Jurying is already done, and accepted artists have already been notified.
"It's going to be smaller," Tomlinson said. "They're going to demand social distancing. We might have to have ticketed entrancing. We might have to have one-way traffic. We don't know what it's going to look like. It will probably have fewer artists than in the past, but we think we're going to have a fair if the city will let us."
