The post office in the Hyde Park shopping center has reopened again, a USPS spokesperson said, after being closed earlier this week due to flooding.
The office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.
