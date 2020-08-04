The post office in the Hyde Park Shopping Center is closed temporarily because of flooding, a USPS spokesperson told the Herald on Tuesday.
The spokesperson said it was not yet known when the location would reopen. Customers can pick up P.O. box mail or packages at the Henry W. McGee Post Office, 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Other post offices customers can visit include:
- Jackson Park Station, 700 E. 61 St.
- James Worsham Station, 7748 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
- Ogden Park Station, 6559 S. Ashland Ave.
- 22nd Street Station, 2035 S. State St.
