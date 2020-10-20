The David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation has endowed a first-of-its-kind residency at the Hyde Park Arts Center (HPAC) with a $500,000 donation.
"Our parents supported emerging and ‘early mid-career’ artists, so endowing an Artist Residency program at Hyde Park Art Center was an easy connection,” said Biff Ruttenberg, who helps run the foundation with his brother, Buzz, in a statement. The two are longtime HPAC patrons.
While HPAC, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., has long provided studio space for artists, taught classes and put on exhibitions, Executive Director Kate Lorenz said in an interview that the magnitude of the foundational grant ensures that the new residency will continue year over year.
"That in and of itself is new, that we'll have this endowed support for the program," she said. "The other thing is that programs kind of evolve over a life of an institution, as needs in the community change, and this will support some key aspects of that work over time."
Artists need time and space to make work, and they need an opportunity to connect with the broader public. "The beauty of an endowed program like this is that it leaves the flexibility to do that in a way that makes sense to do that, 10 years from now, 15 years from now, 20 years from now," Lorenz said.
"The ways that we can support artists have changed over the years and will, but at the end of the day, Biff and Buzz were interested in the artists' process and their ability to make work was supported, and value the artists' process and much as the end result."
The residency program will begin next year. The program is meant to be for a single artist, and lengths are yet to be determined — Lorenz said HPAC is imagining a longer-term Chicago-based residency or shorter-term residencies for visiting artists, with housing, travel, studio space and support for making connections and creating work.
"We're really think of it as an award for an artist participating in the program, to support the residency" Lorenz said.
Correction: Due to a third-party error, one of the captions in the story initially misidentified the people in the photograph. They are Biff and Buzz Ruttenberg, not Sarajean and David Ruttenberg.
The photo is of Biff and Buzz Ruttenberg, not David and Sarajean. Please fix the caption.
Thank you for pointing out the error. We've corrected the story. -- Christian Belanger(Edited by staff.)
