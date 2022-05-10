Before abortion was legalized across the United States in 1973, the Hyde Park-based Abortion Counseling Service, also known as the Jane Collective, helped people get abortions in Chicago.
Martha Scott, 80, was one of the women involved with Jane in the late 1960s and early '70s, counseling women about abortions and performing them. Scott spoke with the Herald about her involvement with Jane and what the impending Supreme Court repeal of Roe v. Wade means for the country.
"What we did, what I did, is not heroic,” she said. “It was in fact a group of pretty ordinary people rising to the occasion of a difficult situation. One would hope that there will always be committed people who are willing to do things that are kind of unusual, even if it's not clear at the beginning."
The collective was founded by Heather Booth — a University of Chicago student— in the late 1960s, after Booth was approached by a friend in need of an abortion. After helping her friend find a doctor willing to perform the procedure, Booth was flooded with similar requests. Near the end of the decade, the Jane Collective, shortened from the Abortion Counseling Service of Women's Liberation, part of the Chicago Women's Liberation Union, formed in Hyde Park.
Scott, who matriculated at the U. of C. in 1959 and has lived in the city ever since, got involved in 1969, when she was living with her husband and four children on Kenwood Avenue. "A friend of mine said, 'Do you want to do this thing that I do in the evenings, to counsel people who need abortions? Maybe this would interest you.' And it was a time when I was home with little kids, and I thought, 'This is something to do outside of my regular life that I would enjoy.'"
When Scott joined, she focused on counseling. Other Jane members had found people in Chicago to perform abortions whom they thought were safe and credible.
A few evenings a week, someone who needed an abortion would visit Scott in her home, they would talk about it and Scott would arrange the abortion, typically within the week. Over time, the nature of the group and her own involvement changed. Jane focused more on a single abortion provider, whom they later found out was not a physician. Members then learned to perform abortions and began doing the procedure themselves.
New York became the first state to legalize abortion in 1970, and Jane's clientele changed significantly. Because members were doing the abortions themselves, they could also charge less. Those who could go elsewhere went elsewhere — "Who wants to get an illegal abortion when you can get a legal abortion?" Scott said.
And her own involvement increased as she learned to do abortions. She had begun her work with Jane not wanting a big commitment.
"But it kind of draws you in," she said. "If you care about something, it kind of draws you in. And certainly for me, though I didn't feel as though I had to have an enormous change of heart — in fact I don't think I had to have any change of heart — I did feel as though I was looking at things through a political lens that had not been true before."
The group organized out of Hyde Park because its leaders came out of the U. of C., which Scott said functioned as a place to look for like-minded people with the energy to get involved. That continued for a while — many Jane members were from the neighborhood — but it expanded wide beyond the area. Members lived in the suburbs and the North Side, and people who used Jane came from all over the city. Some even came from out of state for their services.
Over the years, more than 100 people were involved with Jane; at most, Scott said 30 people were involved at a single point. "It meant that there was always new energy coming in," she said.
"This was a group that really functioned from having some sense, though we often failed, of sisterhood. 'This is ours to do. We can do this. This is not going to be done by anybody else unless we can do it ourselves.'"
Scott was in South Shore on May 3, 1972, when two apartments Jane was using were raided by the police; a woman tipped law enforcement about the organization when their sister-in-law was planning to have an abortion.
Jane gave women an address for the counseling, after which they were driven to another location for the abortion. (People provided them with places all over the city and in Oak Park to meet; the locations for counseling and abortions on any day were planned to be close together. The group sometimes also rented its own apartments on the South Side.) The apartment for counseling and patients' child care that day was in East Hyde Park, on Everett Avenue.
Scott called being arrested "a very unpleasant experience" and "eye-opening" — not horrific, but illuminating in that one loses all control of their life: "You're going into a place where maybe nobody knew you were there, and who knew when you were coming out? When you got arrested, you in a lot of ways became quite anonymous. And then you're part of a group that's placed in a cell where you don't have any external access. You may have one phone call, but it's not like you're really attached to the outside world anymore."
The seven Jane members who were arrested were a small part of the whole group, who bailed them out the next day. One woman, a nursing mother, got out before the rest, reluctantly, before spending the night in jail. The group believed that if she got out earlier, it would make it easier for the rest of them to get out earlier.
"I often think about that time," Scott said. "It could have been much worse. It wasn't terrible, but it's not an experience I would ever like to have again.”
From the time of the arrest until the Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973, Jane continued its abortion counseling service. The seven defendants pushed their case until the court's decision, at which point their case was dismissed.
Following abortion’s legalization, some of the Jane members went on to set up a short-lived women’s health clinic in Rogers Park, which did pap smears and breast examinations — they were not professionals, but they knew a lot, Scott said, and they wanted to keep sharing information. Many Jane members, including Scott, taught sex education using the book "Our Bodies, Ourselves," published in 1970 by the Boston Women's Health Book Collective, in Chicago Public Schools and other settings.
And then the activism waned. "We thought as though we won a victory and we could go on and do other things," Scott said. She raised her kids, did some low-level community activism and worked for a number of years in office support at the U. of C. before retiring.
Member Laura Kaplan wrote "The Story of Jane" in 1995, which rekindled public interest in Jane's activities.
"I hate to say it, but there was a point when I said, 'This isn't an issue anymore. We can get on and do other things,'" Scott said. "In terms of women's issues. But I guess I was wrong. I underestimated the will to do otherwise.”
The leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization happened the day before the 50th anniversary of Jane's arrest.
"The worst of it will be for people who have the least control," Scott said.
Scott added that there are still many places where abortions are inaccessible even now. (She noted the influx of Midwesterners coming to Illinois for abortions.) She expects more activism and counter-activism, legal and illegal.
She does, however, think people will rise to the occasion, calling abortion rights "the tip of the iceberg" and listing the right to contraception, surrogacy and other facets of reproductive care "that should never be in the hands of the government but should be in the hands of the people involved and the practitioners they choose to enact those."
"Many, many important decisions for our lives are made by people who have no concern for what our lives might be like," she said. "I don't have a heavy political orientation here. I just want things to be different. But it's not going to happen for a while."
