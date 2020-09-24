The new 4th Ward advisory council in Hyde Park, which was formed earlier this year through Ald. Sophia King’s office, is looking for residents to chair its education and infrastructure subcommittees.
Bennie Currie, who is heading up the new council, said the group is also looking for more Hyde Park residents to join, even if they can’t commit to leadership positions. The boundaries for the council are the 4th ward boundaries in Hyde Park — Lake Park Avenue to the east, Woodlawn Avenue to the west, Hyde Park Boulevard to the north and the north side of 53rd Street, as well as Nichols Park.
The purpose of the advisory council is to provide a space for residents to share information about issues in the ward with each other and King’s office. Apart from education and infrastructure, there are subcommittees focused on real estate development, block clubs, arts and parks, economic development, and public safety.
To volunteer as chair, or for more information about the advisory council, contact Bennie Currie at 773-517-9234 or Bennie.Currie@gmail.com.
