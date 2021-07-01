On Sunday, July 4, the 4th on 53rd continues the annual tradition of celebrating Independence Day. This year's celebration will occur entirely in Nichols Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the regular parade will not take place due to health precautions.
There are activities for all ages, including live music, magician John Measner and pony rides.
Bike decoration will occur at the Nichols Park fountain near the corner of 55th Street and Kimbark Avenue.
New activities this year include Black Girls Jump, who will demonstrate their mastery of Double Dutch jump rope skills, along with a demonstration by Hyde Park Disc Golf.
All activities are free. Updates and further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/4thon53rdParade/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.