The 4th on 53rd Parade, held annually over Independence Day weekend, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will continue to work on creating an event that will be safe and compatible with conditions leading up to July 4," wrote David White of the Nichols Park Advisory Council, which organizes the festivities, in a statement. "Please stay safe and we will keep you posted as we move toward bringing our community closer together, even as we are temporarily apart!"
The announcement comes after a string of other cancellations. Nearly every major spring and summer festivities in Hyde Park has been cancelled because of the crisis.
