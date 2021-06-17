The 4th on 53rd Planning Committee needs volunteers for the festival in Nichols Park coming up on Independence Day.
Volunteers are needed for set-up from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., for event support from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for take-down from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Over email, games coordinator Sarah Diwan said up to 10 volunteers are needed to take 2- to 5-hour shifts on lawn games, including a cornhole and clown beanbag toss, a hula hoop challenge, croquet for children and adults, and an obstacle course for small children.
Teenagers are welcome to volunteer.
People can register to volunteer at facebook.com/4thon53rdParade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.