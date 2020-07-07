The Chicago Department of Transportation has made blocks 5300-5600 of South Shore Drive a shared street, open to local vehicle traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists in an effort to improve social distancing.
The move comes after CDOT closed part of Drexel Boulevard in Kenwood and a loop in South Shore earlier this summer.
Block Club, which first reported the news, says the designation lasts 30 days from Thursday, July 2, though it could be extended.
"We're super excited about the 'Our Streets' program because, while it's in part a response to COVID and the need for social distancing, it enables us to work with communities on how they may want to use their streets differently," CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi said in a recent interview with the Herald.
On Drexel Boulevard, "You can still park your car if you need to," she said, "but it discourages through traffic. That enables people to have a little bit more space to move."
Biagi made a call for residents to give the department more feedback on work it can do through the pandemic, citing a citywide survey that showed Chicagoans in Hyde Park-Kenwood's ZIP codes wanted more shared streets than any other focus.
"We have our analyses and we have our plans; we have all kinds of things that we've been thinking about citywide, but local lived experience really matters," she said.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVIDMobility.
"We've gotten a lot of positive feedback," Biagi said, recalling additional signs and barricades put up because of residents' recommendations. "It is an ongoing conversation, and we'll make tweaks and improvements along the way. We really appreciate that folks are telling us what they think."
