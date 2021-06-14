Three hundred and eighty students graduated from Kenwood Academy High School on Monday, June 14, capping four years of secondary education and junior and senior years wholly altered by the coronavirus pandemic and remote education.
To make up for the fact that a traditional prom could not be held, the school instead held a "Final Walk" on Friday night through the school building, 5015 S. Blackstone Avenue.
Principal Karen Calloway said the Monday ceremony at Soldier Field went off without a hitch. She spoke about being humble, giving back, students controlling their own narratives, the importance of listening to parents as they get older and new improvements coming to the Kenwood building, including the new "Kenwood Link" pedway between the main and Canter buildings, a new STEM lab and a renovated swimming pool.
The keynote speaker, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who was also CEO of Chicago Public Schools, spoke about the class' experience during pandemic and everyone's pride at their perseverance. He said they will be better for it, having faced adversity as teenagers that older people never experienced.
Calloway, for her part, is happy that her now-former students will have so much more online literacy because of the year and a half of online learning they did; in college, she said, "They won't be afraid or intimidated by taking virtual classes. They'll know what that looks like, and they'll know how to gauge themselves as it relates to studying."
But Calloway also hopes they never have to do what they have been called upon to do since March 2020 ever again.
"I feel like a heavy weight has been lifted," she said. "I'm so ecstatic to see the students in the fall as well. I was really excited to see the students (at graduation). I realize as an educator that we thrive at being around our students. We are the profession that really enjoys being around teenagers. When they're not around, it doesn't make for the best experience.
"I'm really looking forward to the fall of 2021. I've never said that at the end of a school year, but this is the first time I can honestly say that I cannot wait till school starts in the fall. I'm just ready. I'm ready to really work my students. I'm ready to continue to build an enhanced academic and social-emotional culture for our students. I'm just excited about it. I look forward to it."
