City Council passed $300,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money last month for a renovated playground and other improvements at 53rd Street and King Drive in Washington Park.
Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons said the spray feature there will also be renovated, with both currently in the design phase and no construction timeline currently available.
Cecilia Butler, president of the Washington Park Advisory Council, said it has been at least 15 years since the playground has had any investments.
"It just needs some love," said Ald. Sophia King (4th), whose ward includes the playground and who helped steer the money for the improvements. "They're doing everything from sidewalk improvement to improving the playground. If you'll go by there, you'll see they need lots of love, and we're happy that it's getting some much-needed attention so that the kids around there can enjoy it as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.