A University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) spokesman said it "sure looks like" three armed robberies that occurred within 10 minutes of each other in Hyde Park Tuesday night were related.
Multiple male suspects, 18- to 25-years old, robbed pedestrians in each incident, and the Chicago Police Department (CPD) have no one in custody. Detectives are investigating.
- On Nov. 10 at 7:50 p.m., three suspects, one armed with a handgun, stole an iPhone and wallet from a pedestrian at 5700 S. Blackstone Ave. before fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured. The CPD is investigating.
- At 7:55 p.m., two suspects, one armed with a handgun, stole wallets from two pedestrians at 5723 S. Dorchester Ave. before fleeing southbound. The victims reported no physical injuries. The CPD is investigating.
- At 8 p.m., two suspects approached a pedestrian in front of Saieh Hall, 1150 E. 58th St. One suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property. The victim gave the offenders an iPhone, and they fled eastbound. The victim reported no physical injuries. The UCPD is investigating.
Anyone with information can report it to the CPD at 9-1-1 or the UCPD at 773-702-8181. More safety and security information is available at safety-security.uchicago.edu.
