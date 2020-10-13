Police say an argument at a Kenwood apartment party early Monday morning turned violent, resulting in three people being shot, one critically. No one is in custody.
At 2:40 a.m. on the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard, a suspect shot one offender multiple times and another in the left forearm and hand; they were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical and good condition, respectively, by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services.
A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head but declined medical treatment on the scene.
All three victims were men between 20 and 24 years old.
Chicago Police Department detectives are investigating.
