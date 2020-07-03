The 2nd District Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) office has set meetings for the 20th Sector, which includes Kenwood's Beat 222, on Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m., and for the 30th Sector, which includes Hyde Park's beats 233, 234 and 235, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m.
Those who wish to attend the Zoom meetings must register in advance online. The CAPS office can be reached at CAPS.002District@chicagopolice.org or 312-747-8366.
Meetings have been held virtually and by sector in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.