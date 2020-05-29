Scores of parents, family members and teachers Zoomed into a virtual commencement ceremony to watch 31 eighth graders graduate from St. Thomas the Apostle School, capping an academic year unlike any in living memory.
"We have not been together in our school building since March 13, back when the idea of a Zoom meeting was a foreign concept. Our graduates participated in online learning since that day." observed Principal Tim Gallo. He apologized that that the Class of 2020 had missed out on the traditional end-of-year activities.
But he urged the graduates to focus on the essential things in their lives: "A silver lining in this terrible crisis is that it has helped reveal the people who are most important to all of our well-being," he said, saying that he hopes graduates respect essential workers more for their service, civic institutions that advocate for all its citizens, and teachers.
"I hope that our graduates recognize the heroic work that our teachers did every day to ensure that each of you were able to continue your education," Gallo said. "In one weekend, teachers completely transformed their practice and instruction to ensure that all of you continued to learn at home. All of you had teachers who went above and beyond for you to make sure that you were prepared for his moment. They didn't do it for fame, wealth or glory, but because they loved you."
Salutatorian Brianna Kinsey, who will attend the De La Salle Institute, 3434 S. Michigan Ave., next year, thanked her teachers, parents and friends for their support throughout her time at St. Thomas, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave., and urged her classmates to persevere through the times ahead.
"We haven't had all the experiences that we should have, because of the virus, but we are onto the next chapter of our lives, and we are going to do bigger and better things," she said. "With the next four years of high school ahead of us, we will use what we have learned at STA to take chances and perform tasks while remembering to stay safe, take responsibility and act Christ-like."
Valedictorian Matthew Cleggs, who will also attend De La Salle next year, first thanked his mother in his speech — "Every time I would start slacking or have a bad day, she'd remind me that I had a goal to achieve, to stop messing around and go earn it" — then his father, who did not hesitate to take away his PlayStation to keep him focused when his grades dropped.
"I wouldn't agree with it at the time," he said, "but looking back at it, I might not be where I am now if it wasn't for his discipline and him constantly making sure I was doing what I was supposed to be doing."
A St. Thomas student since pre-kindergarten, he praised his teachers for their passionate work, quality instruction and life lessons taught beyond mere academics.
To his classmates: "Who would have thought that we'd be graduating over Zoom? Who would have thought that we would be learning over the computer for three months? I never thought our eighth grade year would be like this. … But like we always do, we found our way through."
He recalled group chats and FaceTimes to remind others about due assignments and to commiserate about life and the future amid a pandemic. "You guys continue to motivate each other during these tough time," he said. "Some of you I've been with for eight years, and I will say this is the best class I've been a part of. You all have different talents that make this class great. I know each and every one of us is going to do great things in the future."
After the graduates were recognized in turn and a slideshow of photos from the school year was streamed, the participants had their microphones un-muted and engaged in sustained minutes of hearty applause and congratulation.
