Apart from election editions, the Herald has gone to press on Monday nights for decades. As a result, the edition of Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, could not reflect the events of the day before.
Page 1 was devoted to the Muntu Dance Theatre's planned construction of a $10 million, 65,000-square-foot dance and retail center at 47th Street and Greenwood Avenue. (The plans had fallen through by 2008.) A story about the more successful plans for Medici On 57th to open a bakery at 1331 E. 57th St. ran below the fold.
In the Sept. 19 edition the following week, local coverage of the attacks ran on page 6. An article reported that Arab Americans living and working in Hyde Park felt safe and welcomed in the neighborhood despite hate crimes across Chicagoland over the past week.
Another story reported that Kenwood Academy English, social studies and history teachers were using class time to tell students that, even though they were hurt and angry, they should not resort to criticizing other groups, particularly Muslims.
Gabriel Piemonte, then a Herald staff writer before becoming the newspaper's editor, was having breakfast at Salonica, 1440 E. 57th St., on Sept. 11, 2001, when he saw the broadcasts from New York.
He went to work, though the Herald was not yet publishing online. "The enormity of it came later," he said. "That day was just incredibly surreal."
Hyde Park is a cosmopolitan place, and Piemonte remembers that many residents knew people who died in the attacks. The economy, already in recession, was jolted — especially journalism. Media ad revenue peaked around 2001 before beginning its long slide, made all the worse seven years later in the Great Recession.
"People say it forever changed, and of course it's all emotional. And it's very true and real, feeling more emotional, feeling very threatened," Piemonte, who is now a writing coach, said. "But also it just changed in these ways that are small but not small, because it's how you feed your family."
Page 4 of the Sept. 19 issue contained statements from local and federal elected officials. The longest came from a state legislator, then-Sen. Barack Obama, who hoped for peace and comfort for the bereaved as well as wisdom from the tragedy.
There would need to be more airport security, he said. Intelligence networks' effectiveness would need to be reexamined. "The perpetrators of these heinous acts" needed to be identified and their organizations destroyed.
"We must also engage, however, in the more difficult task of understanding the sources of such madness," Obama wrote. "The essence of this tragedy, it seems to me, derives from a fundamental absence of empathy on the part of the attackers: an inability to imagine, or connect with, the humanity and suffering of others.
“Such a pain of a child or the desperation of a parent is not innate; nor, history tells us, is it unique to a particular religion or ethnicity. It may find expression in a particular brand of violence, and may be channeled by particular demagogues or fanatics. Most often, though, it grows out of a climate of poverty and ignorance, helplessness and despair.
“We will have to make sure, despite our rage, that any U.S. military action takes into account the lives of innocent civilians abroad. We will have to be unwavering in opposing bigotry or discrimination directed against neighbors and friends of Middle Eastern descent. Finally, we will have to devote far more attention to the monumental task of raising the hopes and prospects of embittered children across the globe — children not just in the Middle East, but also in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and within our own shores.”
Troops from Hyde Park served in Afghanistan, including the Illinois National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, based at the Gen. Jones Armory, 5200 S. Cottage Grove Ave., which last deployed there in 2019 and returned in 2020.
Obama’s command of the Armed Forces resulted in the killing of Osama bin Laden a decade ago. Ten years on, 20 years after 9/11 and two presidencies later, his vice president, now the commander in chief, has presided over the departure of troops.
In the aftermath of the fall of Kabul, University of Chicago political scientist Dr. Paul Poast — who has a lively Twitter presence and following — said high school teachers had been reaching out to him asking how to teach the relatively recent history of the Afghanistan War to their students, who are too young to have been alive for 9/11.
"For me, it's really a matter of what you think the purpose is of the American military and whether countering a long-term insurgency in Afghanistan is really how the U.S. military should be used," he said.
President Joe Biden decided it is not.
Poast, for his part, does not think that the loss in Afghanistan is going to have dire long-term consequences for perceptions of U.S. foreign policy. He does think that the U.S. will need to counter an ascendant China and democratic backsliding among NATO members; Afghanistan distracted from those challenges.
He also cited his colleague in the History Department, Dr. Kathleen Belew, who is researching how the war “comes home”: how returning soldiers become radicalized in anti-government or white supremacist groups or how leftover or hand-me-down military equipment is given to police departments.
Twenty years of American foreign policy utterly destabilized not only Afghanistan, even as the Taliban has reestablished control for the first time since October 2001, but the Middle East.
Former President George W. Bush used ultimately false assertions of a link between bin Laden’s al-Qaeda network and Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to invade that country. Obama’s opposition to that war from its beginning, when he was a state senator, helped him become president. He presided over its initial end in 2011, only to militarily re-enter Iraq with 30 other nations to counter the Islamic State group in 2014.
Meanwhile, the Arab Spring, the one of the largest pro-democratic revolutionary waves in history, broke out in what turned out to be the twilight of bin Laden’s life, completely unanticipated by the terrorist leader.
These upheavals — not just spawned by 9/11 in Afghanistan and indirectly in the Middle East, but all over the world — have provoked a massive movement of refugees to Europe and North America.
At the end of August, the 2016-founded Hyde Park Refugee Project (HPRP), which has resettled refugee families in the neighborhood and runs after-school and summer camp programs for children learning English, appealed to its email list for donations. By week's end, the group had raised $31,000, more than enough to resettle two families from Afghanistan this fall.
“We were stunned to have such an overwhelming response in such a short time,” Co-Director Lisa Jenschke said over email. “As our treasurer said, I'm in awe of the generosity.”
One of HPRP's working groups has volunteered to help process incoming refugees at a military base in Virginia or Wisconsin. Jenschke explained that, due to the Trump administration's substantial reduction in funds and staff working refugees and the vast influx of incoming people fleeing Afghanistan, the system is overloaded, and many people are needed to help.
In Hyde Park, the project's after-school and summer camp programs have served children from all over the world, including Syria, India, Nigeria, Korea, Japan, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Russia, Mexico, Brazil and Nicaragua.
Anna Zonderman watched the 9/11 attacks in her middle school classroom in Connecticut. Today, she volunteers with HPRP, motivated to work in refugee resettlement because of her Jewish heritage and the fact that her grandparents and great-grandparents arrived in the U.S. as refugees.
"It feels like an important moral obligation and something that is much more deeply connected to my ancestral experience than foreign policy," she said. "And it's not incorrect to say that the reason why refugees are arriving in our country today are from the places they're from and why refugee resettlement looks the way it does is not, at least in part, because of what happened on 9/11."
She said Americans should be as welcoming as they can be to people in the situations they are in, whether it is because of U.S. actions or not.
"I think we should be doing everything we can," she said. "I think there is a particular need to honor agreements that were made with people and their families who helped our military. And at the same time, we were in the country for 20 years. Everyone has been affected in some way. And so we should be doing everything we can."
