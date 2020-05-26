The holiday weekend saw two shooting incidents in Hyde Park, one of which led to a victim being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
On May 24, at 12:22 A.M., officers from the University of Chicago and Chicago police departments responded to calls of shots fired at 1460 E. 52nd St., where they found an unoccupied vehicle on the street damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported, and the CPD is investigating.
The next day at 12:20 a.m., CPD and UCPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at 5644 S. Drexel Ave., where they discovered a university contract employee who had been shot three times in a vehicle. The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment.
A 2011 blue Volkswagen van with Illinois plate BD14372 was seen leaving the scene northbound on Drexel Avenue. The motive at this time is unknown; CPD is investigating.
CPD and UCPD officers also responded to reported gunfire at 10:34 p.m. on May 22, at 6314 S. Greenwood Ave, where they found shell casings but no property damage or injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.