University of Chicago police report that three suspects in a black Jeep Cherokee committed two acts of armed robbery between 8 and 9 p.m. yesterday in Hyde Park-Kenwood. The Chicago Police Department has no one in custody.
Neither report from either department said if the incidents were related, but they shared similarities.
In the first incident, which the UCPD reported as having happened at 8:20 p.m. and the CPD at approximately 8:42 p.m., three suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached a pedestrian on the 5200 block of South Kenwood Avenue and demanded his property, stealing his wallet and cell phone before fleeing in the vehicle and driving off.
In the second, which the CPD reported as having happened at 8:50 p.m. and the UCPD at 9 p.m., three suspects, one with a handgun, approached a pedestrian in the vicinity of 5050 S. Lake Shore Drive (UCPD) and the 1600 block of East 50th Street (CPD) and demanded his wallet and cell phone. The armed suspect hit the victim in the head with the gun after he complied, and they again fled in the vehicle. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center to get his lacerated forehead treated.
Chicago police detectives are investigating.
