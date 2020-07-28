Chicago Police Department officers arrested two teenagers for robbing a 24-year-old woman at gunpoint Monday night.
On July 27 at 10:09 p.m., two suspects approached the victim at 5474 S. Dorchester Ave. and held a gun to her head while they stole personal items. They attempted to take her to a vehicle but fled when she screamed.
Officers found the suspects — a male 17-year-old and a female 16-year-old — a short time later and took them into custody. Each has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft.
