Dorchester robbery

5474 S. Dorchester Ave. 

 Google Maps

Chicago Police Department officers arrested two teenagers for robbing a 24-year-old woman at gunpoint Monday night.

On July 27 at 10:09 p.m., two suspects approached the victim at 5474 S. Dorchester Ave. and held a gun to her head while they stole personal items. They attempted to take her to a vehicle but fled when she screamed.

Officers found the suspects — a male 17-year-old and a female 16-year-old — a short time later and took them into custody. Each has been charged with one count of misdemeanor theft.

herald@hpherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.