Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, died on March 21 at 8:30 p.m. in a car crash on the 600 block of East Morgan Drive.
Two other men in the car, 21 and 19, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
The Chicago Police Department reports that the accident happened when the 18-year-old driver side-swiped another eastbound vehicle in Washington Park at high speed and veered off the road. Rescuers used jaws of life to extract the victims from the wreckage; the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene.
"We definitely had to use them tonight, because the car was wrapped around a tree," said Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker at the scene.
The driver of the side-swiped vehicle was not injured.
The next day, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said accidents of this kind tend to have youthful drivers and high speeds in common.
"The two can be a very deadly combination," he said. "I was not at this accident — I'm not an accident investigator — but with 20 years of seeing this at the department, but you can look at this one, and you know it's high speed. That's one of the things that just seems to permeate with a lot of our drivers these days, it's speed. They have to drive fast."
Being male, driving at night, speeding and having teenage passengers are all risk factors that put teenage drivers at particularly elevated risk for motor vehicle crashes.
The Associated Press has also reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has set off a significant, continuing rise in speeding: nationwide highway deaths in 2020 were the highest in a decade, despite people staying home more.
Langford said he personally has seen an uptick in high-speed collisions over the past couple of years. "There's more high-speed traffic on the expressways. Almost any day you get on the expressway, within a few minutes, you'll see a high-speed vehicle going by recklessly driving. I know the State Police have their hands full trying to deal with it out there," he said.
"I don't know what the glory is for such high-speed activity on the expressways and the surface streets. I don't understand it. But we have seen — and I'm sure the police and anybody on the streets would say the same thing — more of a disregard for traffic controls and more of a disregard for street regulations," Langford said. "People just drive and do their own thing."
In an interview, Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health said a sub-analysis of indirect fatalities linked to the pandemic is due to come out next month. Similar to what has happened across the country, she said there has been "a significant increase in deaths from motor vehicle crashes" in the city.
Her department works on these issues as part of city's Vision Zero initiative alongside 14 other agencies, including police, fire, the CTA and the Department of Transportation. It aims for the city to have zero pedestrian deaths, with the additional principles that traffic crashes are preventable and that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.
"We've funded walkability assessments, ways to think about how to keep people safe," Arwady said.
She noted that the need for traffic and pedestrian safety comes up in conversations about a number of public health issues; at a community meeting last week on opioid abuse — a scourge that has also skyrocketed during the pandemic — she noted that attendees asked if speed bumps could be put into place on a road where motorists commonly speed.
"We're very interested, of course, in looking at the data: where do we see concerns here and what we can do structurally for pedestrians, cyclists and for motorists," Arwady said. "Motor vehicle crash mortality is something that had been dropping for years because of a lot of structural and policy changes. Probably the biggest one, in the '60s, was getting seatbelts and that becoming sort of a norm. But then the airbags came in the '90s. There's a lot of things that you can do structurally that can help limit that, but then that obviously interacts with driving behavior.
"There's the direct COVID deaths and impact and then the indirect. And in a lot of ways, I'm as or more interested in some of those indirect impacts."
