Police have arrested a suspect believed to have robbed and murdered Cove Lounge bartender Diego Damis as he walked home from work on Feb. 25.
The Chicago Police Department reports that officers arrested Keante McShan, 18, of South Shore, on Friday afternoon near his home after identifying him through video surveillance as the offender. He has been charged with two felony murder counts, including first degree murder, and felony armed robbery.
The Tribune reports that McShan appeared before Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy, who denied him bail, on Sunday. Prosecutors reportedly said the surveillance video shows him walking from near the scene of the crime, 49th Street and Greenwood Avenue, to his home in South Shore. After police arrested him, they reportedly found the clothes he wore the night Damis was stabbed and Damis' wallet.
The Tribune reports that authorities saw McShan checking for unlocked cars on camera, and that he was wanted on an active juvenile arrest warrant for aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Claudia D'Amico, Damis' sister, said the family is excited about McShan's arrest and now has peace of mind.
"There's a large group of detectives on the case, and we want to say thank you from my family, and we want to say thank you to all the people who supported our family in this rough time," she said.
She said her family is taking things a day at a time. They had Damis' funeral on Saturday and, while they are all in Chicago, spending time together as they begin to go through his effects. The GoFundMe in his memory, raised nearly $15,000, continues to be useful: Damis was an Italian immigrant, and two of his survivors will need plane tickets back there; donated money was also used for the funeral. She thanked Sonnie Kireta, The Cove's manager, for setting the fundraiser up.
Friends and strangers have continued to reach out to show support, as have members of Chicago's Italian community. Damis' candlelight vigil in Hyde Park on Friday night was well-attended.
