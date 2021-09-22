Two teenage boys, 14 and 15 years old, were shot inside a vehicle on South Lake Park Avenue on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 21. One died the next morning.
Anti-gun violence group GoodKids MadCity identified the deceased as Kentrell Mcneal, who attended Simeon Career Academy High School, 8147 S. Vincennes Ave.
Block Club reports that Mcneal's death was preceded by hours by the death of another Simeon student, 15-year-old Jamari Williams, in Chatham.
The Chicago Police Department reported that the 14-year-old was struck in the leg and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave., in critical condition. The department reported that the 15-year-old was shot in the head and transported to Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St., in serious condition.
The CPD reports that no offenders are in custody and that detectives are now investigating a homicide investigation.
The murder is the fifth in Hyde Park in 2021, following Aisha Nevels and Yiran Fan in January, Keith Cooper in July and Jamol Romel Binion in August.
This story will be updated.
