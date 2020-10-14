The University of Chicago is instructing more than 100 students at the Booth School of Business to quarantine for two weeks after COVID-19 spread among a large off-campus gathering.
The campuses at Harper Center, 5807 S. Woodlawn Ave., and the Gleacher Center downtown, 450 N. Cityfront Plaza Drive, are closed for two weeks as Booth classes go online. No other university courses are doing so.
In an email to the university community, Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen and Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath wrote that Booth administrators learned "within the last week (that) a large group of full-time MBA students congregated off-campus on Chicago’s North Side, many without wearing face coverings."
“Continuing in-person activities on our campus depends critically on everyone following public health requirements to the greatest extent possible,” they wrote. “We ask everyone on campus to once again review the terms of the UChicago Health Pact and uphold its principles. It takes only one incident like this to put many others at risk.”
The pact calls for, among other things, wearing a face covering on campus, social distancing, self-monitoring daily for COVID-19 symptoms, washing hands frequently and adhering to quarantining requirements.
The Tribune first reported the news.
