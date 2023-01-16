SPRINGFIELD — The mid-South Side’s state legislators, all reelected in November, were sworn in alongside colleagues of the 103rd General Assembly on Jan. 11, after passing bills expanding legal protections for abortion providers and banning the sale and manufacturing of assault weapons in Illinois.
“I am excited to continue serving my community and making Illinois a better place for us all,” said Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) in a statement. “All the issues that my constituents are passionate about – public safety, clean energy, human rights, and more are still a priority for me, and they can count on me to fight for them.”
Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd), her chamber's assistant majority leader, released a statement celebrating her 20 years in office.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving the neighborhoods that have shaped me, and the chance to bring more resources to my constituents,” she said. “I am grateful for all that I’ve been able to accomplish in the last couple of decades and for the continued support in my upcoming term.”
Pritzker’s inauguration ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center on Jan. 9, the same venue that for several months served as a makeshift House floor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for social distancing. Pritzker recalled that time while reflecting on his first term in his inaugural address.
“The hope we share, the hope I expressed at my first inauguration, was born of a truth lodged firmly in my heart – that Illinois has always stood at the intersection of American ambition and human resilience. And that combination is what has made this the greatest state in the union,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said education will be a main priority in his second term, and he emphasized the importance of making preschool more readily available and college tuition free for every family with median-income or below.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, formerly Hyde Park-Kenwood’s state senator, was also sworn in for a second term.
Illinois becomes 9th state to ban military-style guns
On the first full day of his second term, Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.
As recently as Sunday, Jan. 8, the House and Senate seemed to be far apart, both on the weapons ban and a bill expanding access to reproductive health services, two of the biggest items being considered in the lame duck session. But by Monday night, House Speaker Chris Welch (D-7th), Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak 39th), announced that they were all in agreement on a final proposal.
One of the key sticking points concerned a requirement that people who currently own such weapons register them with the Illinois State Police. Those individuals would be required to disclose the make, model and serial number of the specified weapons to obtain a special endorsement on their Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID card. The House had included that in the bill it passed shortly after midnight Friday morning, but an early draft of a Senate plan reportedly proposed dropping it.
The final version of the bill, contained in a package of amendments to House Bill 5471, includes the requirement but extends the deadline for compliance to Jan. 1, 2024, instead of 180 days after the governor signs the bill into law, as the House had proposed.
Other changes included a more up-to-date list of weapons that would fall within the banned category along with authority for the Illinois State Police to modify the list through administrative rules to capture new and copycat models as they come onto the market.
The Senate bill also clarifies that any device that makes a semi-automatic weapon fire more rapidly – whether it converts the weapon into a fully automatic one or merely increases the rate of fire – will be illegal. And it defines large-capacity magazines as those capable of holding more than 10 rounds for a long gun or 15 rounds for a handgun.
The Senate version also does not change the age limit to obtain a FOID card, meaning people between the ages of 18 and 21 will still be able to obtain one with the consent of a parent or guardian. The House had proposed eliminating that exception.
In an effort to ease concerns from hunters and sportsmen, the bill also contains a provision authorizing the Department of Natural Resources to adopt administrative rules exempting weapons used only for hunting that are expressly permitted under the Illinois Wildlife Code.
That, however, was not enough to quell the opposition of gun rights advocates, who argued that the weapons to be banned are “commonly used” weapons in American society and thus, under standards of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, will likely be deemed unconstitutional.
Democrats pushed the bill through the Senate 34-20, sending it to the House, where it passed 68-41 on the afternoon of Jan. 10 with two suburban Republican votes: outgoing House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-44th) and Rep. Bradley Stephens (R-20th).
Peters, Hunter, and Reps. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Lamont Robinson (D-5th) voted for the bill in its final form. State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) voted for an earlier version of it on Jan. 5 but missed the final vote due to a family emergency that required his absence from Springfield.
Hunter, in a statement, said the state’s children deserve to grow old and that constituents, in Englewood, Highland Park or anywhere else, deserve to live free from fear.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and while we cannot bring back those we lost, this legislation is the first step to ensuring we can save others,” she said.
Abortion rights bill would also require certain insurers to provide HIV, gender-affirming drugs without copay
Democrats also passed a wide-ranging measure aimed at shoring up Illinois’ position as a “haven” for abortion access in the Midwest, including legal protections for health care professionals and patients traveling from states where abortion access is illegal or restricted.
Demand from out-of-state abortion seekers – particularly from neighboring Missouri – began accelerating even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, but advocates expect even more need as Republican-controlled states further clamp down on abortion access.
To meet that future demand, Democrats included provisions in their bill meant to grow Illinois’ reproductive health care workforce, like allowing physician assistants and nurse practitioners to perform vacuum aspiration abortions — the most common type of in-clinic abortions for pregnancies up to around 14 weeks — which do not require general anesthesia.
Under the bill, Illinois would also speed the process for granting temporary permits for all doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners to address health care shortages in all areas, not just reproductive health care.
Illinois would join California, Massachusetts and a handful of other East Coast states in establishing “shield laws” protecting information about abortions from being subject to subpoenas and orders for witness testimony issued from courts in other states.
Like the shield laws enacted by those other states, Illinois’ legal protections would also cover patients and health care professionals engaged in gender-affirming care – a practice some Republican-led states have already begun clamping down on in addition to restricting abortion access.
And if a medical professional — anyone from a physician to a pharmacist, genetic counselor or therapist — had his or her license revoked in another state solely for performing abortions or gender-affirming care, he or she would be able to practice in Illinois, pending an investigation by Illinois’ professional licensure oversight authority.
The bill also includes liability insurance protections so that doctors coming from states where abortions or gender-affirming care is illegal can’t be charged higher rates for practicing in Illinois, based on them breaking those other states’ laws. Similarly, hospitals wouldn’t be allowed to revoke a doctor’s clinical admitting privileges due to having their license revoked in another state solely for providing abortions or gender-affirming care.
Sponsors made clear that these protections are not available to health care professionals accused of genuine malpractice.
All local legislators supported it; Tarver voted for an earlier version of the legislation on Jan. 5 but missed the final House vote due to the aforementioned family emergency.
Peters said in a statement, said people who need abortions should be supported instead of penalized or subject to restrictions.
“Illinois continues to lead the country when it comes to protecting the reproductive rights of our residents and beyond, and I know we will be a welcoming, safe place for people from hostile states that may be seeking an abortion,” he said.
The bill received unanimous support from all 41 Democrats in the Senate, despite earlier reservations from the caucus about provisions that would require insurance plans regulated by the state to cover certain medications with no copays. Those would include abortion medications typically used up to about 10 weeks of pregnancy, the HIV-prevention drug regimens PrEP and PEP, as well as gender-affirming hormones.
The state doesn’t have the power to regulate most employer-provided insurance plans in the private sector, exempting those plans from the required coverage. Still, the bill would apply to thousands of individuals who buy their own health insurance or are public employees in Illinois.
Additionally, if a patient is forced to go-out-of-network because their provider covered by insurance refuses to perform reproductive health care or gender-affirming care under the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act, the legislation requires there not be any increased cost for that out-of-network care.
Removed from the final legislation were provisions requiring university and community college campuses in Illinois to maintain at least one vending machine per campus that sells Plan B emergency contraceptive, as well as regulations for crisis pregnancy centers, facilities often run by faith-based groups designed to dissuade pregnant women from having abortions.
A memo from the University of Chicago academic and medical leadership after the Supreme Court's decision in June relayed that the U. of C., through its health care system, "remains committed to providing a full spectrum of safe reproductive healthcare," including contraception, fertility management, pregnancy care, abortion and miscarriage management.
Brigid Leahy, vice president of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said those two proposals are “good legislation” that her organization will push for this spring, and praised negotiators for arriving at a compromise that will “deal with the current crisis” created by soaring abortion demand in Illinois.
Peters also celebrated the passage of his HB 2542, which allows individuals on various criminal registries to file for a name change for the sake of marriage, transgender identity, religious background or status as a victim of trafficking.
“Sometimes, people need a new identity for their safety, and for their ability to truly lead a good life. This legislation would be an aid in those scenarios,” he said in a statement, adding that it could help save people's lives or move on from their pasts. “Further, this could help affirm someone’s chosen gender. It’s necessary that we allow people with justice-impacted backgrounds to change their name.”
All local legislators voted for it.
Other legislation
Peters, Hunter, Buckner and Robinson also voted to pass Senate Bill 208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which requires employers to provide employees with at least 40 hours of paid leave per year for any reason. (Tarver missed the vote due to his family emergency.)
Workers earn an hour of leave for every 40 hours worked and can begin using it on their 90th day of employment. Workplaces can still require notice before taking time off in non-unforeseen circumstances. Unused pay leave will carry over annually. Employer violations are subject to fines and compensatory damages.
Peters also got his HB 5107 passed, which changes state law to allow Chicago Public Schools principals and assistant principals to unionize. All local legislators voted for it except Robinson, who did not vote.
Chalkbeat reports that Pritzker plans to sign the bill and that the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association lobbied for.
“Chicago principals have a voice when it comes to their working conditions, and their voice deserves to be heard and valued,” Peters said in a statement. “With its size and staffing shortages come unique challenges that need to be addressed. I believe we should trust its principals to help create solutions to build a better work environment.”
A move from the Legislative Black Caucus to subject pawnbrokers to the same interest rate caps that payday lenders have did not pass during the lame-duck session, however.
Nor did Peters’ "Rust Belt to Green Belt" legislation that would have allowed the state to seek federal funding for and procure power from a pilot wind farm that would have been located far off the far south shoreline of Lake Michigan.
Herald staff contributed from Chicago. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.