The Little Black Pearl Workshop and its restaurant, Carver 47, and what aims to be the first Black female-owned makers' space on the South Side, the Urban Market Exchange in Woodlawn, both won Community Development Grants the city gave out this summer.
This year the city is providing $50 million in total grant funding to help pay for workplace improvements involving renovations, new construction, building system upgrades and other expenses. Total project costs are almost $100 million; finalists were selected based on business readiness, viability, location, design, neighborhood needs and community impact.
“These grants invest directly in Chicago’s future by creating more resilient and economically vibrant communities across our city,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a July 18th statement. “When our local entrepreneurs have the tools they need to grow their small businesses, they can thrive and make our neighborhoods that much more livable, functional and enjoyable.”
The two area businesses were among 79 grant recipients out of more than 600 applicants.
The nonprofit Carver 47 cafe, 1060 E. 47th St., opened in 2020, in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Little Black Pearl is the cultural nonprofit dedicated to fostering careers in the arts.
"The cafe and market have been growing and getting a tremendous amount of support from the community," said Monica Haslip, Little Black Pearl's founder and executive director. "We have been receiving all of these requests for catering and really just didn't have the accommodations or the space to do catering."
The $250,000 grant will be used for an expanded dining area and catering kitchen. Carver 47 will also be able to hire a team and do catering workforce development.
"In Little Black Pearl, our mission is to teach the connection between art education and business," Haslip said. "A part of what we are doing now through the market is expanding the work that we're doing in the culinary arts and to really focus on food justice and food security.”
Part of that effort, Haslip said, is Carver 47’s healthy food-focused cafe menu and market offerings, expanding community access to nutritious meals. The market serves an average of 130 to 150 people a day.
“We consider the work that we're doing in there connected to a larger body of work around narrative change and racial healing," Haslip said.
The cafe's namesake is George Washington Carver, the Tuskegee Institute agricultural scientist and environmentalist.
Haslip said the cafe's "vision for that component of our work is around connecting and expanding the narrative about African American icons, and particularly those who have a connection to the arts." Carver was also a painter — his work was displayed at the World's Columbian Exhibition, and while most of them burned in a 1947 fire after his death, they were preserved in documentary footage filmed during his lifetime. His artistic side is a focus of Carver 47.
"A lot of the things that are connected to our vision, which is connecting people to the arts, Dr. Carver represents," Haslip said.
And the cafe is used to train people; one of the Little Black Pearl high school graduates who trained there now works there full-time. In total, eight people work there full-time and four work part-time. Haslip said Carver 47's catering component portends more opportunities for workforce development.
Carver 47 is preparing to apply for the permit and has finished designing the new kitchen and expanding dining area. Haslip said she hopes to get all the construction done by the end of the year, with a grand opening around 12 months from now.
"As we come back into operations after COVID, many of us have had to reimagine what we offer to the community and make sure it's in alignment with what we need,” said Haslip. “Based on the success of the market, we believe we're on the right track and this catering kitchen will help us create more jobs and more opportunities for the neighborhood."
In Woodlawn, Urban Market Exchange founder Quandra Speights said she is happy that this year’s grantees are diverse, noting that it gets more people to the table.
"I'm often seeing the same people get these same grants," she said. "I saw a lot of new faces this time."
She got slightly more than $1.2 million. The plan is for the makers’ space to help small business owners scale and grow their business with specialized equipment, workshops and business support.
Speights, a non-practicing attorney with a master's degree in business and a background in corporate human relations, has experience working with startup incubator Sunshine Enterprises, 503 E. 61st St., but she said she realized businesses are often going back into the basements and garages after they complete entrepreneurship coaching. She attributed this to owners struggling with scaling.
"They don't have the money to go into brick-and-mortar. They can't afford the overhead. They can't afford the lights and all that comes with brick-and mortar," Speights said. "But that doesn't negate the fact that a lot of them still want to scale their business."
When the state was putting orders in for face masks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Speights said there were home businesses that could have competed for those contracts but lacked a facility, like a co-working space to do the work.
"With maybe one or two other people they could have brought with them, they could have produced 5,000 masks in a few hours. They could have met that (contract), and made their money," she said. "They don't have to actually get a studio space in the maker space, but they have equipment here that they can go utilize."
When up and running, hopefully by the spring of 2023, Urban Market Exchange will have light manufacturing equipment; Speights described it as a "mini manufacturing facility." One room with sewing machines, another room with laser, T-shirt and 3D printers and laser cutters, and two studios, one for recording podcasts and another for photography, with cameras available for rent.
Speights is working with corporate philanthropic departments to get discounted equipment, and she is still looking for additional capital funding. The 7,000-square-foot building, 525 E. 67th St., is a gut rehab. Speights hopes getting a loan won't be as "arduous" now as it has been before for projects in communities of color; she thinks she needs another $600,000.
Though she previously struggled to obtain loans from banks —despite having multiple degrees, money saved and investment properties— Speights remains hopeful that new initiatives to support small, female-owned or minority-owned businesses will change that.
In the meantime, Speights added that without this grant, “this project would be dead in the water."
The 26 recipients of Community Development Grants issued in May included the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., and Friend Health, 700 E. 63rd St.
The deadline for the final round of grants is Aug. 19, with information at chicago.gov/chirecoverygrant.
