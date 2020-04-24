Chicago, IL (60615)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.