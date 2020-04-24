Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s emergency powers ordinance was approved by a narrow margin in the City Council Friday afternoon, with local aldermen voting against the controversial measure.
The ordinance will expand Lightfoot’s executive powers, including her ability to spend city money. It passed by a 29-to-21 vote — the no votes included Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th), and Jeanette Taylor (20th). Both Hairston and Taylor criticized Lightfoot’s ordinance yesterday to the Herald.
“Our communities need relief now, especially Black Chicagoans who are disproportionately affected by this crisis,” Taylor said in a press release after today’s vote. “I don’t want to see memes, commercials or people just talking about what needs to be done. I want to see action, I want to see democracy, and I want to see the resources my people need to survive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.