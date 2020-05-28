Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in a press release Thursday that Chicago will move into “Phase 3” of its Covid-19 plan on June 3, slowly starting to reopen some businesses and activities.
Parks facilities and libraries are set to begin reopening the following Monday, June 8. Beaches and the lakefront will remain closed until later in Phase 3.
The press release noted that the city has met the epidemiological criteria it set itself, including a week-long decline in new case counts, as well as performing nearly 5,000 tests daily.
Earlier this week, the city rolled out guidelines for different industries as they begin to open back up. In addition to outlining area-specific rules and suggestions, the city is offering a self-certification process that indicates a business is able to comply with social distancing requirements.
