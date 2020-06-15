Ald. Sophia King (4th) was made chairperson of City Council’s Progress Reform Caucus, according to a statement issued by the group on Friday.
Commonly referred to as the Progressive Caucus, the bloc of 18 aldermen was formed in 2013. Ald. Sue Sadlowski Garza (10th) was elected the previous chair in 2019.
“During this critical moment, we are more committed than ever to combating the systemic issues of racism and all forms of discrimination, and prioritizing the needs of our most vulnerable communities,” said King, in a statement posted to the caucus’s website. “The next three years will shape our city’s future for decades and our caucus is devoted to advancing progressive policy that ensures every Chicagoan has the opportunity to not just survive, but thrive.”
King’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
