The Kenwood Academy girls basketball team defeated the Simeon Wolverines 72-30 Wednesday evening, winning their conference for the second year in a row.
The Broncos delivered high energy and determination during the game, which was nearly packed to capacity.
The Wolverines seemed to find their pace in the second half, working the ball well but not producing turnovers leading to points. The Broncos defense was enough to help the home team maintain a huge lead throughout the night.
Senior guard Brianna McDaniel led her team with 22 points, showing off her skills at the three-point line during much of the second half.
“I was trying to get my feel of (shooting threes). I lost my touch for a minute, but I started to gain my feel of it,” said McDaniel, who sat out part of the season due to an injury.
McDaniel, who has been nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game, says she is excited about the playoffs and is grateful to have the opportunity to be the in the Games — mentioning that it’s another accomplishment under her belt.
Senior Whitney Dunn has also been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, which will take place at Wintrust Arena, the home of WNBA champions Chicago Sky, in March. The final roster for the game will be announced on Jan. 25.
McDaniel said last night’s victory against Simeon went exactly how she expected, “They were talking mess so we had to show them what it was.”
Ayanna Jackson, a junior who plays forward, also said she didn’t see Simeon as much of a threat. She says she felt she did a good job with assists during the match up, but could have driven the ball more.
Jackson had a total of 8 rebounds for the game, following behind freshman Diann Jackson, who led with 11 total rebounds.
Senior guard Emiya Smith feels that her passes and rebounds are the strengths that she contributes most to her team. Smith says she is looking forward to playing Whitney Young during the playoffs.
“I expect us to dominate and to go to state,” said Smith.
The Lady Broncos end the regular season with a record of 15-4 and first place in the Red South Central conference.
The first round of the city playoffs will begin the week of Jan. 23, leading up to the semifinals and championship in February at Credit Union 1 Arena.
(1) comment
Ate these blowouts achieved even when back benchers get sufficient playing time so that they're ready to play if needed if other players are injured, sick, or foul out in must win games in the playoffs?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.