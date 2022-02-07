The Kenwood Lady Broncos dominated against the Phillips Wildcats in Sunday night’s semi-final at Credit Union 1 Arena, winning with a final score of 67-26 to secure a spot in the Chicago Public League city championship.
The Broncos began the game energetically, using the full-court press defense that has contributed to their success on the court all season and only letting up toward the end of the 2nd quarter after securing a 39-12 lead.
Coach Andre Lewis said that he is proud of the team’s performance, mentioning that he felt they did a very good job of rebounding but had difficulties with shooting.
“The energy was great, the intensity was very solid. This backdrop is a little difficult for us but overall I was happy with our energy,” said Lewis.
For freshman guard Ariella Henigan, playing at the arena on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus was a first, and something she said she’ll never forget.
“It feels great, this is my first time here so I'm just enjoying it. It's very exciting.” Henigan was also very proud of her performance during the game, noting that she didn’t foul at all, a new feat for her.
Henigan completed the game with 9 points and an impressive 15 rebounds.
The night’s top scorer was sophomore forward Ariana Williams who scored 15 points, followed by senior guard Brianna McDaniel with 14 points and a team-high 6 assists.
Lewis credited Williams with her amazing game, also highlighting freshman forward Diann Jackson and her aggressive play in the paint — Jackson had the most rebounds of the game with 18, and added 9 points on top of that.
The Lady Broncos will face the Whitney Young Dolphins in the championship. Whitney Young beat Simeon in the other semi-final by a score of 76-48.
"They're very good competition so they might be close but we're gonna pull out for the win," said Henigan.
Kenwood and Whitney Young will face off in the Chicago Public League championship game at Credit Union 1 Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m.
