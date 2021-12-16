The Kenwood Lady Broncos basketball team defeated the Morgan Park Mustangs 92-30 on Wednesday night. The team's record now stands at 8-1 after a loss to suburban Benet Academy last Saturday.
Broncos coach Andre Lewis says that rotating defensively and finishing around the basket are two things the team has worked on since the loss against Benet.
“We played pretty well, defensively. We had a few lapses, but all in all, we sat particularly well and I felt in long stretches, we guarded relatively well after we finally stopped fouling,” said Lewis.
The one blemish was an injury to key player Jazlynn Givens. Givens, a junior at Kenwood, suffered a blow to the knee after attempting to assist a layup.
It is not yet known how the injury will impact the rest of the season for Givens.
Guard Brianna McDaniel was crowned Kenwood Player of the Game with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. McDaniel came second to scoring behind guard Whitney Dunn, who scored a total of 24 points.
Last night was the second game back for McDaniel, who has been out because of a foot injury. She says the performance against Benet Academy wasn’t the best because it was her first game back.
“We didn't get a lot of rebounds. They just got us off our square, we just had to push ourselves a little bit more as we went on. I didn’t get a lot of play time, but it was my first game back. So I expected myself to like not play as well.”
She says that she feels more like herself now and is just going to take it one game at a time.
The Lady Broncos will face the Thornton Wildcats in a neutral tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.