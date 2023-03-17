With just under three weeks remaining until Chicago's mayoral runoff election, candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas are hitting the campaign trail hard.
On Saturday, Kenwood Academy will play host to an in-person mayoral forum beginning at 2 p.m. The event is hosted by the Xi Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the AKArama Foundation, Inc. and the Coalition of African-American Leaders.
The event is free but registration is required ticketfalcon.com/e/chicagomayoralforum.
